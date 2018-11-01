WSGW Morning Team Show: November 1, 2018

Welcome to November on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

There is a brand new show on WSGW 790am.

Bill Hobson hosts “The Big Impact”, every Sunday evening from 6-7pm, on WSGW 790am.

The “Big Impact” is based on Bill’s podcast of the same name. It’s a program that showcases positive, inspiring, uplifting, innovative, interesting, and entertaining interviews!

Bill is a veteran broadcaster, creator, producer, storyteller. You’ve seen him on TV and have heard him on WSGW during our Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan Radio Thons. Plus, he’s been a guest host for Art Lewis.

This Sunday, Bill will talk with Gospel music legend, Larnelle Harris. Larnelle has traveled the globe for decades to share his faith through music, and is now a best-selling author with the story of the unknown people who have played a role in shaping his life. The book is titled, “Shaped Notes”.

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat recap Halloween. How did your count and costumes compare? (runs 7:34)

The picture above is Charlie’s son dressed in his hockey uniform to trick or treat as a hockey player – obviously!

After the 7:30 news, the weekly Saginaw Spirit report with the Voice of Spirit Hockey, Joey Battaino, and some guests… (runs 10:16)

It’s the Weekly Edition of “Pat’s Perfect Pigskin Prognostications” (runs 3:32)…..

Art’s Golf Joke (that every golfer can relate to) – runs 1:28…..

