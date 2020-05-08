      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: May 8, 2020 (Friday)

Charlie Rood
May 8, 2020 @ 5:51am

It's the WSGW Friday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat (from the Alma Bureau) and YOU…..

 

TODAY IS THE LAST DAY TO PLAY!!!!!

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     The NFL has released the 2020 NFL Schedule and for the Lions, well it’s early, but fun to talk about, and we do, with award winning sports man, Pat Johnston from his Alma Bureau  (runs 11:28)

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

YOU, along with WSGW and Wildfire Credit Union, have a Special Gift Card Opportunity

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     Here are the latest awards of the WSGW/Wildfire Gift Card Giveaway (runs 3:25)….

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

A few Weekend Events and Activities for YOU…..  (runs 3:57)…..

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

Governor Whitmer Details Six Phases of Her MI Safe Start Plan

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 7, 2020 

Media Contact: Press@michigan.gov

 

Governor Announces Michigan is in Phase Three

 

LANSING, Mich. — Today, after announcing that Michigan’s manufacturing workers will return to work on Monday, May 11, Governor Gretchen Whitmer detailed the six phases of herMI Safe Start Plan to re-engageMichigan’s economy.The governor has worked with leaders in health care, business, labor, and education to develop the plan, and announced today that Michigan is in phase three.

 

The phases of the pandemic include:

1) UNCONTROLLED GROWTH: The increasing number of new cases every day, overwhelming our health systems. 

2) PERSISTENT SPREAD: We continue to see high case levels with concern about health system capacity. 

3) FLATTENING: The epidemic is no longer increasing and the health-system’s capacity is sufficient for current needs.

4) IMPROVING: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths are clearly declining.

5) CONTAINING:Continued case and death rate improvements, with outbreaks quickly contained.

6) POST-PANDEMIC: Community spread not expected to return.

“I am working closely with health care experts and epidemiologists to closely monitor Michigan’s progress in the fight against COVID-19,” said Governor Whitmer. “As we move forward with the MI Safe Start Plan, I am working closely with partners in business, labor, and education to determine the best way to move forward each day. All of us know the importance of getting people back to work and the economy moving again. We’ve already reopened lower-risk sectors like construction, manufacturing, and lawn care. 

 

“The worst thing we can do is open up in a way that causes a second wave of infections and death, puts health care workers at further risk, and wipes out all the progress we’ve made. That’s why we will continue to monitor the spread of this virus, hospital capacity, testing rates, and more as we work toward reaching the ‘improving’ phase.”

 

Click the link below for the governor’s full MI Safe Start Plan:

 

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

Brand New RocketGrabPlus Launch for YOU…..

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

Man Climbs Under Moving Big Rig Filled With Wine,

Begins Drinking From Tank

 

 

*****************************************************************

*****************************************************************

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:   The Jackson 5 “ABC“.   It’s the Friday Flashback Song!   We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform.   Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform.  On this date, 50 years ago in 1970, The Jackson 5 were Number One for Two Weeks.

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms:   charlie@wsgw.com

