WSGW Morning Team Show: May 8, 2019

It’s the Middle of the Week WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat did their best to provide information related to an auto insurance form bill coming out of Lansing yesterday (runs 8:40)…..

Here is story from Detroit  Free Press

Here is story from Detroit News

 

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

WSGW OnLine Poll: Michigan Concealed Pistol License – Agree or Disagree

Charlie and Dave and Pat talk about the poll (runs

 

Charlie, Dave, and Pat wonder about possible rules changes to college basketball (rusn 2:11)

 

Man Caught Walking Dog Through Car Window (quick video)

Texas driver caught walking dog through car window

 

Some Musical Guests Confirmed for the National Memorial Concert on the National Mall in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON (AP) – Patti LaBelle, Alison Krauss and Gavin DeGraw are on the lineup for the national Memorial Day Concert on the National Mall in Washington.

Justin Moore, Amber Riley of “Glee,” and “Hamilton” star Christopher Jackson also will perform at the concert, set for May 26.

Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise will host.   PBS stations will carry the concert live.

 

You Can Play the Game Through Friday…..

Name That Mom with Northwood Wholesale Outlet

Wake Up Song of the Day:   Earth, Wind, and Fire “Shining Star”.   Philip Bailey is

 

