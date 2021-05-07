WSGW Morning Team Show: May 7, 2021 (Friday)
It’s the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Baseball fun with a minor league walk fest, a Central Michigan Pitcher uses a video game to help him, and some heads up base running beats the infield shift (runs 7:16)…..
Here is the Link to the Great Baserunning by the Yankees Gleyber Torres
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: A recall of Kidde Smoke Alarms, Dan Kildee did inspect the INTERIOR of the Z-Bridge, and the WSGW online Classic Car Collection presented by Serra Chevrolet Toyota of Saginaw (link below) continues to ask for your pictures (runs 7:16)…..
Click for Link to the Kidde Recall
Call: 844-796-9972
A Great Future for these Identical Twins with How Many College/University offers and How Much Scholarship Money?!?!?!
A Legendary Performer will no longer Tour…..
NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Fans of Aaron Neville won’t have many opportunities to hear him live from now on. The legendary R&B singer is officially retiring from touring.
In posts on his official website and on social media yesterday, Neville says the idea of touring is no longer appealing to him. He last hit the road in March of last year, when the pandemic forced most artists to stay home.
He says while he still enjoys singing, being on his New York state farm with his wife for the past year has taught him, “life is short” and that he wants to spend the rest of his life “being less hurried.” Neville is 80.
Piano Pat has Passed Away…..
GREAT FALLS, Montana (AP) – Patricia Sponheim never won an Oscar or a Grammy, or any other major award, for that matter. But she is being mourned because of her long career as the entertainer at a Tiki bar in Great Falls, Montana.
Known as “Piano Pat,” she played and sang with guests at the Sip `n Dip Lounge. The bar is famous because patrons sip drinks out of fish bowls while watching women dressed as mermaids swim in a pool through a glass wall behind the bar, which is on the second floor of the O’Haire Motor Inn.
“Piano Pat” died Tuesday. She was 86.
New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..
***************************************************************
Starting Today, We Want to See Your Classic Car Pictures!
***************************************************************
Wake Up Song of the Day: Amy Grant “Baby, Baby“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, 30 years ago in 1991, Amy was Number One for Two Weeks!