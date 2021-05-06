      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: May 6, 2021 (Thursday)

Charlie Rood
May 6, 2021 @ 10:50am

It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     The FBI and Cybersecurity and what the agency should or should not be able to do regarding private computers (runs 9:00)…..

Click for Link to Story

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     Bob Seger is 76, and we almost had a special song to play (runs 8:25)…..

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU:     An online site is seeking people to take naps and get paid (runs 3:23)…..

Click for Link to be a Nap Reviewer

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU:     Charlie rants on the “Snow White” ride at Disneyland being criticized because of Prince Charming’s kiss (runs 8:02)…..

 

 

Police Rescue Pig and Post Popular Facebook Prose

Arkansas police capture loose pig, avoid being 'hambushed'

 

 

 

 

Starting Today, We Want to See Your Classic Car Pictures!

 

 

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:    Bob Seger “Katmandu” (live version from Live Bullet).   Bob is 76 today.

 

