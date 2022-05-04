      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: May 5, 2022 (Wednesday)

Charlie Rood
May 4, 2022 @ 4:57am

It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

 

 

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

WSGW OnLine Poll: U.S. Supreme Court Leaked Abortion Draft

 

 

 

 

 

*************************************************************

 

 

 

 

 

GREAT Moment at the Blue Jays/Yankees Game in Toronto as a Young Fan now has a Lifelong Memory

 

 

 

 

*************************************************************

 

 

 

 

Daredevil walks slackline between hot air balloons, breaks world record

 

 

 

 

*************************************************************

 

 

 

A Connecticut man had to call wildlife authorities for help when a black bear closed itself inside his mother-in-law’s car after searching for food in his truck

 

 

 

 

 

 

*************************************************************

 

 

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

logo

“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Three Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Home Sleep and in the Lab Sleep Studies

If You’re Waiting Months for an Appointment, Sound Asleep Lab can schedule You within One to Two Weeks

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

Call:   989 – 792 – 2792

****************************************************************

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Pia Zadora with Jermaine Jackson “When the Rain Begins to Fall“.   Pia is 70 today.

 

 

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms:    [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page

Popular Posts
Reward Offered in Saginaw Man's Murder
Vandals Strike St. Stan's Polish Festival Grounds
Saginaw Man Arrested After High Speed Chase in Stolen Vehicle
Saginaw Township Man Charged with Federal Hate Crimes
Saginaw Fire Damages Old Rifkin Building
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On