WSGW Morning Team Show: May 4, 2020 (Monday)
“May the Fourth Be With You” on this Star Wars Day WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
*****************************************************************
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Today, May 4th, is Star Wars Day – May the 4th be with you – and we have fun with an online site providing pet names based on Star Wars characters, including some clever adaptations (runs 6:58)…..
*****************************************************************
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Those stimulus checks keep coming and there continues to be questions of what to do with money sent to dead people (runs 5:52)…..
*****************************************************************
*****************************************************************
Instead of money falling off an armored truck, medical face masks falling off a truck caused motorists to stop on a highway…..
*****************************************************************
Can we adapt this for radio?!?! Would we want to!!!!!
LOS ANGELES (AP) – Starting Thursday, you can watch a TV show about Meghan Trainor watching TV. Fox will debut an unscripted reality show called “Celebrity Watch Party,” which features celebrities and their families in their homes reacting to TV shows and the news.
If you think, “Who’s going to watch THAT?” it turns out, plenty of people. It’s based on a British show called “Gogglebox” that’s so successful that 35 countries air their own versions of it.
Celebrities who will participate in the American version include Master P and Romeo, Rob Lowe, Raven-Symone and Joe Buck.
*****************************************************************
In an Atlanta mall over the weekend, with shelter-in-place orders lifted, the big line for the big buy was for….. the new Air Jordan 5 “Fire Red” sneakers.
*****************************************************************
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant
The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders
The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area
*****************************************************************