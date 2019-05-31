WSGW Morning Team Show: May 31, 2019 (Friday)

It’s the Final Day in May WSGW Friday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

We Found this “poster/painting” of Ernie Harwell and Paul Carey During Our Station Clean-Up

A Fond Memory for LongTime Tigers Fans

It was Provided to us a Number of Years Ago by Jim Kusmierz

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave welcomed back Pat after he was off on Thursday, and he explains how he went to the doctor on Tuesday and got sick on Wednesday (runs 3:28)…..

After the 7:30 news, Charlie, Dave, and Pat delved into some of the details of the now signed auto insurance reform bill (runs 9:15)…..

Here is the news release received by WSGW yesterday…..

Gov. Whitmer Signs Historic Bipartisan Auto No-Fault Legislation MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. — Today Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Senate Bill 1, which passed with overwhelming bipartisan support, to reform Michigan’s auto insurance system to guarantee lower rates for every Michigan driver, protect insurance coverage options, and strengthen consumer protections. “By signing this legislation, we are providing relief to millions of drivers across the state and guaranteeing a better auto insurance system for everyone,” Whitmer said. “This historic deal shows that, when we put party aside, we can find common ground on our state’s toughest issues to provide realistic and affordable coverage options for drivers across Michigan.” Senate Bill 1 reforms a broken auto insurance system and offers historic protections for drivers across our state. The bill, negotiated by Governor Whitmer with legislative leaders, will save drivers money by: Guaranteeing lower rates for drivers for eight years;

Protecting people’s choice to pick their own Personal Injury Protection (PIP) options with coinciding PIP rate reductions, offering unlimited coverage (10% PIP reduction), $500K coverage (20% PIP reduction), $250K coverage (35% PIP reduction), $50K coverage for Medicaid eligible recipients (45% PIP reduction), or a complete opt out for seniors or anyone with sufficient private insurance (100% PIP reduction).

Increasing consumer protections by banning companies from using non-driving factors, such as ZIP code, FICO score, gender, marital status, occupation, education attainment, and homeownership, to set rates.

Setting fee schedules for hospitals and providers to prevent overcharging for auto-related injuries. “I am proud to have worked alongside Senate Majority Leader Shirkey, Senate Democratic Leader Anani ch, Speaker of the House Chatfield, House Democratic Leader Greig, and all members of the legislature to solve a problem that has been hurting Michigan families for far too long. We still have more important work ahead of us, and I have no doubt that we can seize on this momentum to pass a strong, bipartisan budget that fixes the damn roads.” Senate Bill 1, sponsored by Senator Aric Nesbitt (SD-26), will be filed next week with the Office of the Great Seal and take effect at that time.

Charlie, Dave, Pat, and Art could not ignore the state of marijuana in Oregon, where there is so much supply, it’s estimated it could take more than six years to smoke or eat it all (runs 3:41)…..

Weekend Events and Activites (runs 5:53)…..

An amusing tweet from President Trump…..

WASHINGTON (AP) – You can delete a tweet, but once it goes out, thanks to screenshots, it never really disappears from cyberspace. That reality may end up haunting President Donald Trump with a message he sent his Twitter followers early this morning, a tweet that muddies the waters over Russia’s involvement in the 2016 election. In the tweet, Trump says he, “had nothing to do with Russia helping me to get elected.” That appears to be an acknowledgement of something he and his followers have long denied: that Russia played an active role in helping him win the White House. However later, Trump insisted Russia didn’t help him at all. Russia’s clandestine role in the election has resurfaced

after special counsel Robert Mueller yesterday publicly disputed claims made by the Trump administration that the two-year probe of the case exonerates the president.

How long has Roger Federer been playing at the French Open? Roger has been playing the French Open for so long that…..

PARIS (AP) – Roger Federer’s third-round opponent at the French Open is the son

of a player who was in the field when the 20-time Grand Slam champion made his

debut in Paris in 1999.The 37-year-old Federer faces 63rd-ranked Casper Ruud _ who is 17 years his

junior _ on Court Suzanne Lenglen on Friday.Ruud is coached by his father, Christian, who told Casper he once practiced

with Federer, although they never played.

Wake Up Song of the Day: Peaches and Herb "Reunited". It's the Friday Flashback Song! We "Flash Back" in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, Peaches and Herb were Number One for 4 weeks, 40 years ago in 1979.

