WSGW Morning Team Show: May 30, 2019 (Thursday)

On this date which is the original Memorial Day, it’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat (Pat is off today) and YOU…..

 

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave tossed around a few comments surrounding the statement yesterday from Special Counsel Robert Mueller (runs 5:24)…..

 

After the 7:30 news, Charlie and Dave investigate gas prices today compared to the last ten years (runs 4:01)…..
After the 8:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Art were concerned with an admission from the government that 100% online security accuracy is not the goal, and what does that mean related to our elections (runs 5:27)…..
Carrie Underwood fans are not Toronto Raptors fans…..
TORONTO (AP) – Carrie Underwood is a victim of the Toronto Raptors’ success.   The team has forced the postponement of Underwood’s Toronto show on June 9 because of its run in the NBA finals.   Scotiabank Arena officials say Underwood’s concert has to be bumped because of the NBA’s technical requirements.   A new date
has not been posted. Twenty One Pilots canceled their planned second Toronto concert on Tuesday for the same reason.
Wake Up Song of the Day:   The Dave Clark Five “Everybody Knows (You Said Goodbye)“.

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms:   charlie@wsgw.com

