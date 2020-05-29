WSGW Morning Team Show: May 29, 2020 (Friday)
It’s the WSGW Final Friday in May Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat (from his Alma Bureau) and YOU…..
While Grand Hotel is not opening at this time, today, May 29, Mackinac Island will have a “soft opening” for 2020
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: This coming Monday – Wednesday, June 1-3, a special WSGW News Series hosted by Michael Percha “Water, Water Everywhere: The Rise of the Great Lakes” (runs 3:06)…..
Would You Buy a Home from Sasquatch!?!?
A RocketPlusGrab Deal For YOU!!!!!
$22 For An Adventure at Frankenmuth Aerial Park for (1)
Guinness World Records announced the One World: Together at Home special, which was broadcast globally and live streamed, set two new world records
Wake Up Song of the Day: Blondie “Call Me”. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, 40 years ago in 1980, Blondie was Number One for Six Weeks.