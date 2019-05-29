WSGW Morning Team Show: May 29, 2019 (Wednesday)

*******************************************************************

This amazing picture is the story of a man who rescued an American Bald Eagle, holding the symbol of America in his Arms, over Memorial Weekend

https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/white-sox/white-sox-first-pitch-might-be-worst-history-baseball

Wake Up Song of the Day: Danny Elfman “The Batman Theme“. He is 66 today. In 1989, he composed the score for the original “Batman” movie starring Jack Nicholson and Michael Keaton and Kim Basinger.

