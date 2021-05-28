      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: May 28, 2021 (Friday)

Charlie Rood
May 28, 2021 @ 6:35am
American Flag, Flag, Holiday - Event, Memorial, Number 4

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

As we head into the Memorial Day Weekend, a reminder of what Memorial Day is all about

The WSGW Morning Team Show will be LIVE on Memorial Day with special honors

WSGW will broadcast a CBS Memorial Day special on Monday from 9-Noon

 

Look for WSGW in the PRIDE in Saginaw Memorial Day Parade

Parade starts at 11am on Memorial Day from Washington and Janes, going down Washington to the Saginaw County Veterans Memorial Plaza at Hoyt Park

 

 

 

 

 

Popular Posts
SVSU Students Help Revitalize Saginaw Neighborhood 
Boil Water Advisory Issued In Saginaw County
Saginaw Police Are Investigating The City's Sixth Homicide Of 2021
Bay City Riverfront Bar Gets New Life
Shots Fired Friday Night In Bay City
Sports News