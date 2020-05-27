      Breaking News
DAM STRUCTURAL CONCERNS CONTINUE, STAY OFF LAKES AND DAMS!!!

WSGW Morning Team Show: May 27, 2020 (Wednesday)

Charlie Rood
May 27, 2020 @ 5:15am

It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

Brand New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

Pat Johnston from his “Alma Bureau” demonstrates Face Mask On and Face Mask Off

 

WSGW OnLine Poll: Wearing Masks in Public

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     Hertz hurts itself as it enters bankruptcy (runs 5:01)…..

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

A 12-year-old boy in Italy responds calmly during a close encounter with a large bear while on a picnic with his family

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

Man forgets about lottery tickets he purchased, and of course, later discovers he won a jackpot!

 

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:    Dee Dee Bridgewater “Let’s Do It Let’s Fall In Love“.   Dee Dee is 75.

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms:   charlie@wsgw.com

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page

Popular Posts
Listen to the Mrs.
U of M Football
100.5 FM Full Schedule
790 AM Full Schedule
Sports News