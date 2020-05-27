WSGW Morning Team Show: May 27, 2020 (Wednesday)

It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Brand New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..
Pat Johnston from his “Alma Bureau” demonstrates Face Mask On and Face Mask Off
WSGW OnLine Poll: Wearing Masks in Public
*****************************************************************
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Hertz hurts itself as it enters bankruptcy (runs 5:01)…..
A 12-year-old boy in Italy responds calmly during a close encounter with a large bear while on a picnic with his family
Man forgets about lottery tickets he purchased, and of course, later discovers he won a jackpot!
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant
The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders
The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area
Wake Up Song of the Day: Dee Dee Bridgewater “Let’s Do It Let’s Fall In Love“. Dee Dee is 75.
Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: charlie@wsgw.com
Click to like WSGW on Facebook
Click to Return to The Morning Team Page