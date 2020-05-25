WSGW Morning Team Show: May 25, 2020 (Monday)
Soldier saluting the USA flag for memorial day
It’s Memorial Day on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
WSGW joins YOU to Honor All Who Have Served in the United States Armed Forces
Our Special Musical Tributes Include:
Echo Taps (runs 1:07)
This Year, the 75th Recognition of the End of World War II, We Offer a World War II Favorite Song from British Singer, Dame Vera Lynn
This is the original 1939 version of “We’ll Meet Again” (runs 3:22)
This song was referenced by Queen Elizabeth on April 5 in an address to her nation in the battle against Covid-19
Vera Lynn is still alive, just celebrating her 103rd birthday on March 20
From the CBS Memorial Day Special Hosted by Gil Gross, Here is a segment of the 3 Hour Special Broadcast 9-Noon on 100.5 and 790 NewsRadio WSGW (runs 3:22)
This Memorial Day Special offers: The untold story of the real origin of Memorial Day, How the VFW is honoring and serving veterans during Covid-19, Conversation with the American Legion’s National Commander Bill Oxford on saving vets lives through the Buddy Check Program, plus how to backyard BBQ and social distance.
Renee Fleming, American Soprano, Sings “America The Beautiful” on the National Memorial Day Concert Broadcast on PBS Sunday Night (runs 2:55)
The Armed Forces Medley (runs 2:36)
This Year, We Also Honor All Who Have Served Their Country in a Different Battle