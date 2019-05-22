WSGW Morning Team Show: May 22, 2019 (Wednesday)

The WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat talked Tigers as the City of Detroit will honor a Tigers legend and the Tigers joined the Lions with an instant replay focusing on a "catch" call

On Wednesday, May 22, the Detroit Tigers and the City of Detroit will unveil the newly named Willie Horton Drive street sign, to honor Detroit Tigers legend and “Hometown Hero,” Willie Horton, at the intersection of Canfield Street and the John C. Lodge Service Drive.

Willie Horton

Detroit Tigers Christopher Ilitch, President and CEO, Ilitch Holdings, Inc. Chairman and CEO Detroit Tigers

Mike Duggan, City of Detroit

Mayor Brenda Jones, City Council President

Willie Horton family members

Click for Link to “The Catch” involving our Tigers from last night.

New WSGW OnLine Poll

Charlie, Dave, and Pat talk about the poll

From USA TODAY, graduation advice from actress, Jennifer Garner…..

Jennifer Garner spoke to Denison University students last weekend at her alma mater, having graduated from the Ohio university 25 years ago as a theater and communications major. Garner told the college graduates that before they go after the big bucks, the house or the family – or maybe while they pursue those things – they should keep one thing in the forefront of their minds: optimism. Because it’s that quality of living that will carry them through their day-to-day life and help them find focus. “Fight for what makes you optimistic about the world,” she said. “Find it, insist on it, dig into it, go after it.” The mom passed along some quick-hit advice she’s learned over her 47 years. Don’t walk down the Grand Canyon. It’s hard to get back up, and the view from the top is better.

Don’t forget your sunscreen. “Nothing looks better in your 50s than sunscreen in your 20s,” she said.

“Mixed signals are not mixed signals, they are a ‘no!’ “

“Don’t smoke and don’t vape! Just don’t do it.”

Always have a book on your bedside table and actually read it.

“Always have a sense of humor about yourself.”

When it comes to Halloween costumes, go with fun over flirty. “Why would you dress like a flirty nurse when you could be a mailbox?” she asked.

Charlie, Dave, Pat, and Art have a few things to say about the picture

Charlie, Dave, Pat, and Art wonder if the turnaround success of the St. Louis Blues this season might provide hope for the Tigers and Lions and Pistons and Red Wings

The music of ZZ Top should make this musical rock…..

LAS VEGAS (AP) – A musical based on the music of ZZ Top is in the works. It’s called “Sharp Dressed Man” and it’s described as “an outrageous, bawdy musical romp” about a Texas auto mechanic who steals car parts. Guitarist Billy Gibbons says fans have often told them ZZ Top has provided the soundtrack to their lives, and the musical is “very much in line with that kind of enthusiastic thinking.” The band members will be executive producers. The musical is expected to open in Las Vegas next year.

Wake Up Song of the Day: Morrissey “Tomorrow“. He is 60 today.

