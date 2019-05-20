WSGW Morning Team Show: May 21, 2019 (Tuesday)

The WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat reviewed a 24/7 Wall Street report on false advertising with some examples you may remember and recognize (runs 8:06)…..

After the 7:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat find out about new technology, along with older technology, helping to keep teen drivers safe (runs 5:24)…..

After the 8:30 news, Charlie, Dave, Pat, and Art found bipartisanship in Washington, D.C. as a Republican and Democrat are co-sponsoring a bill to raise the federal age for purchasing tobacco products, including e-cigarettes (runs 6:09)…..

ESports continues to become big business as a major star, who recently qualified for the $30 million

Fortnite World Cup Finals in July in New York, is suing over a contract he calls “oppressive, onerous, and one-sided”.

A story of inspiration as a British disabled veteran sets record for deadlift: 1113 pounds – 5 ounces (video)

May 20 (UPI) — A couple in Spain discovered a buzzing sound that was keeping them up at night was caused by 80,000 bees in their bedroom wall. The couple from the city of Granada, Andalusia, had been mystified by the low humming sound emitting from their wall for two years, until the sound became louder as temperatures in the area rose and they called a local beekeeper for help. “From about three months ago there was an unbearable noise and they didn’t know what to do,” beehive relocation expert Sergio Guerrero told CNN. “Just imagine!” The experienced beekeeper was shocked that the couple managed to live with the noise for so long. “With a hive that big it’s a wonder they didn’t have a constant buzz in their ear,” he told The Local. “I can’t understand how they’ve been able to live with them for the past two years.” Guerrero said the noise level would have fluctuated based on the bees’ activity, growing louder as they moved about and quieting down as they worked inside their hive. He added that the hive likely grew so large due to a large number of flowers in the area as well as rising local temperatures.

Wake Up Song of the Day: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers “Refugee“. Drummer Stan Lynch is 64.

