WSGW Morning Team Show: May 21, 2020 (Thursday)
WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat (from his Alma Bureau) and YOU…..
WSGW continues to keep you updated with information on Midland County flooding, Saginaw County flooding, and flooding throughout the area.
Updates are heard during our regular news and on-air broadcasts, with WSGW OnLine, and the WSGW Facebook Page.
Thank you to our listeners for your tips, pics, and info.
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Conversation and observation during the ongoing updates and information of flooding in the area (runs 10:22)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat YOU: Talking with Art Lewis and his perspective living along the Tittabawassee River in Thomas Township (runs 8″:58)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: Flipping a coin to make major decisions in your life (runs 4:34)…..
