WSGW Morning Team Show: May 20, 2021 (Thursday)

It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
It’s a Brand New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..
$25 Gift Certificate to Joyce’s Purple Palette
***************************************************************
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Ford unveiled it’s new EV F-150 Truck last night (runs 8:29)…..
***************************************************************
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: “Quote Review”, which has been going on for years in political circles, but were you aware (runs 7:27)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: How did Australia’s oldest man live to the age of 111 (runs 4:14)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: The Lions new coach is Dan Campbell, but word is out that a different Coach Campbell was offered the job (runs 2:22)…..
Man Carves Pencil Graphite into World Record for Chain
You Still Have Time to Upload Pictures and Vote for “Best of Show”…..
You can win a $1000 Gift Certificate to a participating business!
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant
The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders
The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area
*****************************************************************
Wake Up Song of the Day: Cher ” I Got You Babe”. She is 75.
Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]
Click to like WSGW on Facebook
Click to Return to The Morning Team Page