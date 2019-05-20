WSGW Morning Team Show: May 20, 2019 (Monday)

It’s the Monday that starts the Final Full Week (barely) in the Month of May on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and YOU…..

 

*******************************************************************

 

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat have food on their minds as a fast food restaurant plans to try deliveries to vehicles in traffic jams, and Little Caesars to test Impossible Pizza (runs 6:45)…..

 

*******************************************************************
After the 7:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art discover a new update on the efforts of auto insurance reform in Michigan, a potential petition drive (runs 7:44)…..
Here is the Nolan Finley column referenced.    You hear Charlie speculate on it’s being done.   That actually is part of the Finley column, but Charlie missed it as was missing on his print out version.
*******************************************************************
Charlie, Dave, Pat, and Art check out the story from New York and how it may be illegal to walk across the street using a mobile device (runs 4:42)…..
*******************************************************************

*******************************************************************
*******************************************************************

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:   The Cowsills “Hair“.    Susan Cowsill is 60.

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms:   charlie@wsgw.com

Comments