WSGW Morning Team Show: May 18, 2021 (Tuesday)

Charlie Rood
May 18, 2021 @ 8:25am
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     New Lions Coach Dan Campbell makes more comments that has fans wanting the season to start now (runs 7:48)…..

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     Will you have to be weighed in the future for airplane travel?   (runs 5:25)…..

 

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     A music legend is releasing a new album of cover versions of another legendary singer’s songs (runs 2:37)…..

 

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Yes “Roundabout”.   Rick Wakeman is 72.

 

