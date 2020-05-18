WSGW Morning Team Show: May 18, 2020 (Monday)
LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM TUESDAY:
Bay and Tuscola Counties, plus Huron, Sanilac, St. Clair Counties
Numerous roads closed and low lying property including parking lots, lawns, and homes and businesses will be inundated. Some shoreline erosion will occur.
There will be a prolonged period of east to northeast winds on Lake Huron and Saginaw Bay today and Tuesday. This will push the levels of Saginaw Bay at Essexville 65 to 70 inches. Flood water is also likely to back up the Saginaw River, leading to possible flooding into Bay City.
FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT INTO TOMORROW:
Saginaw, Bay, Midland, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb,
Monroe, Oakland, Saginaw, Sanilac, Shiawassee, St. Clair, Tuscola, Washtenaw, Wayne.
Flooding of roads and streets may occur, especially in urban and other prone areas. Small creeks and rivers will rise considerably with some possibly overflowing their banks.
FLOOD WARNINGS POSTED:
Gratiot, Clare, Isabella, Clinton Counties (and other counties to the West/Southwest)
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Over the weekend, it was a return to “live” sports with NASCAR racing and golf featuring an exhibition event (runs 5:21)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Major League Baseball has a proposed operations manual for the 2020 season, but if this is the way the game will be played, should it be played (runs 7:20)…..
A story provided to the Detroit Free Press by Bill Dow challenges the racist history of Ty Cobb…..
You could be a Ant, if you are a member of a Facebook Ant Colony
Wake Up Song of the Day: Devo “Whip It“. Mark Mothersbaugh is 70.