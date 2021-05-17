WSGW Morning Team Show: May 17, 2021 (Monday)
It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
You Still Have Time to Upload Pictures and Vote for “Best of Show”…..
WSGW Classic Car Collection presented by Serra Chevrolet Toyota of Saginaw
*****************************************************************
Wake Up Song of the Day: Patrick Swayze “She’s Like the Wind“. It’s a “One Hit Wonder Monday” song! For our purposes, defined as a singer or group known for only one song to chart on the U.S. Billboard Top 40. Or, even if a second song is on the chart, it is overwhelmed and generally forgotten because of the success of the “One Hit Wonder”. In 1987, this song by Patrick Swayze was a worldwide hit as it was from his hit movie “Dirty Dancing”.