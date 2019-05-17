WSGW Morning Team Show: May 17, 2019 (Friday)

Finally it’s Friday on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

Picture is Charlie’s Dad, the original “Charles Rood”. His 92nd birthday is tomorrow, Saturday, May 18, and he is with his first great-grandchild, Ava. She is three weeks old. Charlie had an on-air birthday wish for “CARI” (runs 4:02)…..

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat previewed something special coming to TV on Wednesday, May 22 (runs 3:43)…..

After the 7:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat have potentially very welcome news in the fight against robocalls (runs 4:27)…..

A company packaged together a survey to rank states that have the most free time and Michigan was Number 4… do You have that free time?!?!

A Veterinarian Visits Home Depot to Help an Injured Tortoise…..

A Brewery Offers a Keg Party for Anyone Finding its Stolen Van… it Worked…..

Weekend Events and Activities (runs 7:57)…..

Wake Up Song of the Day: The 5th Dimension “Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, The 5th Dimension was Number One for 5 weeks, 50 years ago in 1969.

