WSGW Morning Team Show: May 16, 2019 (Thursday)

Here is the follow up to yesterday’s WSGW/Maytag Store “Cooking Competition”. The WSGW “Listen to the Mrs. Summer Salad Spectacular” took place at The Maytag Store. The winners included:
- 1st Place $200….. Joan Gerhardt from Saginaw – “Joan’s Family Favorite Spinach Salad”
- 2nd Place $200….. Linda Schmidt from Kawkawlin – “Chicken, Apple, and Bacon Carolina Pasta Salad in Cucumber Bowl”
- 3rd Place $50….. Kamryn Chasnis from Saginaw – “Triple ‘S’ Seared Salmon Salad”
After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat find out about the NCDA, and how an SVSU Student has been honored by the organization (runs 4:32)…..
After the 7:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat have the survey results from TopCashBack.Com regarding graduation gifts (runs 5:52)…..
