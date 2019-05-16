WSGW Morning Team Show: May 16, 2019 (Thursday)

The WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

*******************************************************************

Here is the follow up to yesterday’s WSGW/Maytag Store “Cooking Competition”. The WSGW “Listen to the Mrs. Summer Salad Spectacular” took place at The Maytag Store. The winners included:

1st Place $200….. Joan Gerhardt from Saginaw – “Joan’s Family Favorite Spinach Salad”

2nd Place $200….. Linda Schmidt from Kawkawlin – “Chicken, Apple, and Bacon Carolina Pasta Salad in Cucumber Bowl”

3rd Place $50….. Kamryn Chasnis from Saginaw – “Triple ‘S’ Seared Salmon Salad”

*******************************************************************

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat find out about the NCDA, and how an SVSU Student has been honored by the organization (runs 4:32)…..

*******************************************************************

After the 7:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat have the survey results from TopCashBack.Com regarding graduation gifts (runs 5:52)…..

*******************************************************************

*******************************************************************

(Image courtesy of Hershey’s)

*******************************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Jamiroquai “Canned Heat“. Simon Katz is 48.

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: charlie@wsgw.com

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page