WSGW Morning Team Show: May 15, 2020 (Friday)
It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat (from his Alma Bureau) and YOU…..
WSGW and Forward Corporation “Free Coffee” for Healthcare Heroes
*****************************************************************
*****************************************************************
*****************************************************************
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Here are the latest recognitions of the gift card giveaway (runs 3:36)…..
https://people.com/human-interest/americans-forgetting-what-day-it-is-during-coronavirus-pandemic-survey/
*****************************************************************
A funny story involving Lions QB Matt Stafford…..
Lions quarterback Matt Stafford got plenty of attention last month for a viral video that purported to show he’s a math wizard. Today he admitted he is not. Stafford told reporters the whole thing was a put-on between himself and former teammate T.J. Lang.
“I can’t believe you guys fell for the math trick,” Stafford said, via Michael Rothstein of ESPN. Plenty of media outlets did fall for it. ESPN ran it under the headline, “Matthew Stafford is a math wizard.”
But he’s not. Stafford said Lang texted him before the two filmed the video and told him he was going to ask him to solve 9,758×618 in his head, and that Stafford should pretend to think for a second before giving the correct answer, 6,030,444.
Stafford sold it well. Matt Stafford admits viral math video was fake originally appeared on Pro Football Talk
Click for a Link to the Video with Matt and T.J. Showing Stafford’s “Math Skills”
*****************************************************************
For Your Next OnLine Meeting or Video Conference, Perhaps the Coors Light Beer “Clone Machine” Can Rescue You
*****************************************************************
***************************************************************
*****************************************************************
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant
The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders
The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area
*****************************************************************
Wake Up Song of the Day: Sinead O’Connor “Nothing Compares 2U“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, 30 years ago in 1990, Sinead was Number One for Four Weeks.