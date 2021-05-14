      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: May 14, 2021 (Friday)

Charlie Rood
May 14, 2021 @ 6:12am
Thank God it's Friday

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat (off today) and YOU…..

 

Cat Survives Leap from 5th Story of Burning Building

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

A Police Chief is now a former chief for his stupid actions to get out of attending a meeting…..

A law enforcement oversight board has decided to revoke the license of former Fryeburg Police Chief Joshua Potvin after an in

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

 

New RocketGrabPlus Launch for YOU

 

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

You can win a $1000 Gift Certificate to a participating business!

Spring Home Makeover

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

logo

Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page

Popular Posts
WSGW 2021 Spring Home Makeover!
New claims against man charged with Kristin Smart's murder
Saginaw Memorial Day Parade Grand Marshall Announced
Plans Underway to Restore, Redisplay Saginaw "Bean Bunny"
Woman Killed In Saginaw Shooting Identified
Sports News