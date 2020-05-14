WSGW Morning Team Show: May 14, 2020 (Thursday)
The WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat (from his Alma Bureau this morning) and YOU…..
*****************************************************************
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: WSGW has been awarded a Crystal Radio Award for Community Excellence from the National Association of Broadcasters, an award we received because of YOUR involvement with WSGW (runs 7:33)…..
*****************************************************************
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: You may be surprised at the baseball player who potentially could be the highest paid player during whatever 2020 season is played (runs 3:58)…..
*****************************************************************
*****************************************************************
*****************************************************************
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Here are the latest recognitions of the gift card giveaway (runs 3:36)…..
*****************************************************************
Pure Joy! A 9-year-old boy lands a big sturgeon, and he is part of a family of fish stories…..
*****************************************************************
*****************************************************************
Wake Up Song of the Day: Stevie Wonder “Part Time Lover“. Saginaw Born Stevie is 70 today. This is his last solo #1 song from 1985.