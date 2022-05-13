WSGW Morning Team Show: May 13, 2022 (Friday)

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
FRIDAY the 13th
Charlie and Dave and Pat will be Your Four Leaf Clover, Your Lucky Horseshoe, Your Rabbit’s Foot
You Can Count on US to Guide Your through any Scary Friday the 13th Morning Moments (the rest of the day, your on your own)
You never know who you will meet as a State Trooper!
This afternoon, Troopers from Connecticut State Police – Troop C Tolland were called to I-84 in Tolland to assist a motor vehicle with a flat tire.
Upon arrival, Troopers were greeted by Nobel Peace Prize Laureate, and the first ever President elected by popular vote in Poland, Lech Walesa. President Walesa was visiting the state championing the cause of Ukrainian refugees who have fled to Poland and met with the World Affairs Council of Connecticut and Office of Governor Ned Lamont.
Trooper Lipert, a native of Poland, was beyond grateful for the opportunity to help such an influential individual, and briefly speak to him about the history of Poland. See less
New video shows a frightening moment in Columbus, Ohio, last week.
A speeding Tesla blew through a red light, jumped a curb, drove over a planter, went airborne over a staircase and then crashed through the glass wall of a building.
The 2020 Tesla Model S ended up inside a meeting room at the Greater Columbus Convention Center, per the Columbus Dispatch. The vehicle was estimated to be traveling at about 70 mph.
Frantz Jules, the 63-year-old driver, was taken to a hospital for evaluation, local ABC station WSYX reported. No one else was hurt.
New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..
Here is the information about the Loons/MBF Baseball Fun
MIDLAND, Mich. – The Michigan Baseball Foundation (MBF) is pleased to announce the launch of an initiative that will take one lucky ticket winner and a guest to Los Angeles and historic Dodger Stadium for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game and Home Run Derby!
MBF will sell 1,000 raffle tickets at a cost of $100 per ticket. The drawing to determine the winner will take place on Friday, July 1 at Dow Diamond. All proceeds from raffle ticket sales will benefit the Michigan Baseball Foundation.
This once-in-a-lifetime experience includes:
The winner will also receive two (2) tickets to Dine on the Diamond – An Evening with Terry Collins on Thursday, July 21 at Dow Diamond. Midland native and former MLB manager Terry Collins will serve as the guest of honor, who led the New York Mets to the 2015 World Series and also managed the Houston Astros and Anaheim Angels.
Support of this initiative will assist MBF in fulfilling its mission of charitable giving and aid in capital projects for Dow Diamond. Since 2008, MBF has awarded 321 grants totaling $1,292,465 to deserving non-profit organizations across 14 counties throughout the Great Lakes Bay Region.
Tickets can be purchased by calling the Great Lakes Loons at (989)-837-2255, visiting Dow Diamond’s box office in person Monday through Friday 9:00 A.M.-5:00 P.M., or at Guest Services during Loons home games.
Wake Up Song of the Day: Vangelis “Chariots of Fire“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, 40 years ago in 1982, Vangelis was topping the charts for one week with this moving music from the movie of the same name.
