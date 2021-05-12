      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: May 12, 2021 (Wednesday)

Charlie Rood
May 12, 2021 @ 10:06am
FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2020, file photo, Caitlyn Jenner speaks at the 4th Women's March in Los Angeles. In her four days as a candidate for California governor, Jenner had a twitter spat with a Democratic congressman, unveiled a website to sell campaign coffee mugs and swag and was photographed with a startup business owner. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

It’s the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat (off today) and YOU…..

 

 

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

WSGW OnLine Poll: Transgender Girls in Sports

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     Charlie updates the fun had coaching baseball at Dow Diamond last night (runs 6:03)…..

 

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU:     Elon Musk on Saturday Night Live has been taken way too seriously (runs 6:03)…..

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU:     An iconic song is being turned into a children’s book by the singer (runs 2:00)

 

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

 

Man Hangs on for Life when Glass Bottom Bridge in China Shatters

Image

 

 

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

You can win a $1000 Gift Certificate to a participating business!

Spring Home Makeover

 

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

logo

Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

*****************************************************************

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Steve Winwood “Higher Love“.   Steve is 73 today.

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page

Popular Posts
WSGW 2021 Spring Home Makeover!
New claims against man charged with Kristin Smart's murder
Fatal Crash Involving Farm Tractor in Saginaw County Under Investigation
Kildee Says "Like New" Zilwaukee Bridge an Example for Infrastructure
Saginaw Memorial Day Parade Grand Marshall Announced
Sports News