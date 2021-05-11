      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: May 11, 2021 (Tuesday)

Charlie Rood
May 11, 2021 @ 5:00am

It's the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     Ford ready for a World Wide unveiling of its brand new all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning (runs 5:25)…..

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     Charlie is already anticipating this morning coaching a baseball game at Dow Diamond this afternoon (runs 7:08)…..

 

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU:     One legendary musician pays tribute to another (runs 2:39)…..

 

 

 

This is NOT the Zoo!

 

 

 

 

Making a Return Visit after being Introduced for the Summer of 2020

calendar: Red, White & Blue Cookies ‘n’ Creme Bar

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     The Animals “We Gotta Get Out of This Place“.   Eric Burdon is 70.

 

 

