WSGW Morning Team Show: May 11, 2020 (Monday)
WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
WSGW and Wildfire Credit Union Continue $25 Gift Card Giveaways to Recognize People Nominated by YOU…..
(nominations are now closed, but our giveaways will continue a few more days)
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Here are the latest awards of the WSGW/Wildfire Gift Card Giveaway (runs 2:44))….
*****************************************************************
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Charlie ventures out in the public for the first time having to wear his face covering and he’s sure he’s in a Clint Eastwood western (runs 9:25)…..
*****************************************************************
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: It was a Mother’s Day weekend, and Dave’s son stepped up with a nice gift (runs 4:56)…..
*****************************************************************
ESPN made a big OOPS involving pitcher Trevor Bauer of the Cincinnati Reds, but he’s turning the mistake into something positive
*****************************************************************
In Singapore, “Robot Dogs” have been deployed to help remind residents of safety protocols…..
*****************************************************************
Another one of those lottery winning stories that never happens to YOU, right….
(UPI) — A Virginia man waiting to cash in his $1,000 winning lottery ticket ended up winning an additional $177,777 before collecting his prize.
Jeff Melick of Newport News told Virginia Lottery officials he was waiting until the lottery’s customer service centers reopened to cash in his $1,000 winning scratch-off ticket when he purchased a Lucky 7s Tripler ticket.
The ticket turned out to be a $177,777 top prize winner.
“I kind of went numb,” Melick said. “I was doing good with the $1,000 winner.”
Melick said he plans to use some of his winnings to pay it forward by taking care of strangers’ purchases at his local convenience store.
*****************************************************************
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant
The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders
The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area
*****************************************************************
Wake Up Song of the Day: Little Richard “Tutti Frutti“. To honor Little Richard as he passed away on Saturday at age 87.