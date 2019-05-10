WSGW Morning Team Show: May 10, 2019 (Friday)

Finally Friday on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat offered up an idea for Mother’s Day, for the music loving Mom (runs 4:18)…..

Here is the story referenced in our conversation:

LOS ANGELES (AP) – If you regret you were not around for Woodstock, Rhino Records has come up with a way to relive the festival in real time. It has created a near-complete reconstruction of the concert for a boxed set called

“Woodstock – Back to the Garden – The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive.” It’s 38 CDs and almost 36 hours long. It took years to locate the audio recorded for the “Woodstock” movie, from the sound board and from other sources. The audio captures such chatter as the stagehands discussing lunch, announcements about lost keys and members of the audience shouting requests for baseball scores. One disc consists of audio that producers could not figure out where it went in the timeline. The full boxed set comes out Aug. 2 and costs nearly $800. It includes extras like a hardcover book, a replica of the original program and the diary of a concert attendee. A 10-CD version, out July 28, will cost $150 and features every performer. A 3-CD version also will be available.

After the 7:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat have some sports stuff, including (runs 8:29)…..

There will be a JV sighting at Comerica Park next week

Tigers fan keeps the historic Albert Pujols ball

The White House screws up the Red “Socks” visit in a couple of different ways

Global Helium Shortage

Party City stores closing because of helium shortage

You Still Have Time to Enter! Deadline is May 31!

Weekend Events and Activities…..

OOPS! Australia’s Central Bank Takes “Responsibilty” for typo

Pictured is a current circulation $50 note printed with the word “responsibility” incorrect

AAP Image/Dylan Coker/via REUTERS

Wake Up Song of the Day: Madonna “Like a Prayer“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, Madonna was Number One for 3 weeks, 30 years ago in 1989.

