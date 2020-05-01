WSGW Morning Team Show: May 1, 2020 (Friday)
It’s the First Day of May WSGW Friday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Governor Whitmer is a bobblehead, and depending on your political views, that could be an honor or an insult, plus we have new update on the Governor’s Exectuve Order, an update for Veterans, for help with utilities, for taxpayer help, and Robin – the state of Michigan’s new “Chatbot” (runs 7:09)…..
The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled a bobblehead of Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
A donation of $5 from every Governor Whitmer bobblehead sold will go to the Protect The Heroes fund in support of the 100 Million Mask Challenge, which is the same cause that the Hall of Fame and Museum has raised over $185,000 for through the sale of bobbleheads of Dr. Fauci, Dr. Birx, and other governors.
The Governor Whitmer bobblehead is only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store.
All bobbleheads are $25 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order and will ship in July.
To find the links to other information referenced by Charlie and Dave and Pat, click on the Coronavirus Information Box found at WSGW.com
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Entertainment news including: Local man on “Price is Right” this morning; “Call to Unite” is an event featuring more than 200 celebrities over a 24-hour-period starting tonight; Sotheby’s hosting a fundraising auction tonight through May 8; National Memorial Day Concert will go on, but in a different way (runs 7:35)…..
A few Weekend Events and Activities (runs 3:16)….
Collaborating via Instagram between London, Cornwall, and Los Angeles, Brian May, Roger Taylor, and Adam Lambert in their respective homes recorded a spontaneous new version of Queen’s classic anthem with some subtle changes. The result, now finished off, mixed and mastered, is being released under a new title – all proceeds going towards Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund for The World Health Organization.
Here is the Queen picture Art Lewis produced and hangs in his home as we discussed when playing the Queen song noted above…..
Please consider taking a moment to nominate a deserving person…..
WSGW and Wildfire Credit Union “Gift Card Giveaway”! During this time of Covid-19, You can nominate a person to receive a $25 Gift Card!
With all the ways media is engaged in home broadcasting, it was bound to happen sooner or later…
Wake Up Song of the Day: Elvis Presley “Stuck on You“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, 60 years ago in 1960, Elvis was Number One for Four Weeks.