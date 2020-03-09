WSGW Morning Team Show: March 9, 2020 (Monday)
It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:
*****************************************************************
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Charlie tells about a great weekend in Kalamazoo for a youth hockey state tournament (runs 11:08)…..
******************************************************************
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: The closing of Art Van and some tough stories associated with the bankruptcy (runs 7:40)…..
******************************************************************
******************************************************************
TOMORROW…..
WSGW Saginaw Spirit Show
******************************************************************
We noted the passing of a true “Jazz Master”…..
NEW YORK (AP) – The last surviving member of the John Coltrane Quartet has died. McCoy Tyner died at the age of 81, according to his family. Details of his death were not given.
Tyner played on Coltrane’s influential 1961 album, “My Favorite Things.” The quartet released several more projects.
Tyner also released more than 70 albums on his own and won five Grammys. The National Endowment for the Arts named him a Jazz Master in 2002.
******************************************************************
Betting on ESports…..
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) – New Jersey is constantly looking for new things to bet on. Potentially up next is esports.
State lawmakers are pushing a proposal to authorize wider wagering on competitive video game tournaments, also known as
esports. A state Assembly committee advanced a bill Thursday that would clarify the regulation of esports and allow betting on tournaments so long as they do not involve high school teams or have a majority of participants under the age
of 18.
New Jersey’s existing sports betting law is vague in terms of betting on esports, and lawmakers want to get in on what they believe could be a gravy train of gambling and tourism dollars.
******************************************************************
*****************************************************************
Wake Up Song of the Day: The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band “Mr. Bojangles“. Jimmie Fadden is 72.