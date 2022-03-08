WSGW Morning Team Show: March 8, 2022 (Tuesday)

It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and YOU…..
Every Tuesday following the 8:30am news on the WSGW Morning Team Show it’s the “Michigan History Moment”
This morning featuring “The Coal Mines of Michigan”
From the Irwindale Police Department in California. This Twitter post after a boat was found on a street tied to a “No Parking” sign.
Ahoy, you can’t park there! At least the captain was kind enough to anchor his boat to the street sign before he abandoned ship…. This derelict vessel was found adrift on Los Angeles Street west of Azusa Canyon Road yesterday. It was promptly removed by our city yard crew.
Irwindale Police Sgt. Rudy Gatto said the boat’s registration was out of date and a notice will be sent to the owner. Gatto said the boat had not been reported stolen.
At a Theatre Showing the Debut of “The Batman” Movie, a Real Bat Shows Up
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – As if it wasn’t enough for some movie fans in Austin, Texas to have their hearts racing as they watched “The Batman,” they also had
to deal with the added excitement of seeing a live bat flying around.
It happened at The Moviehouse & Eatery by Cinepolis on Friday. Theater management says it believes someone brought the nocturnal mammal in as a prank. No one was injured.
Apparently few people were scared out of their wits, either. The theater says it offered customers refunds after animal control couldn’t catch the bat. But most decided to stay put and watch the movie.
Your Chance to Win a $1000 Gift Certificate to a Participating Business
Mid-Michigan Home Improvement Contest presented by HBA of Saginaw Home and Garden Show
