WSGW Morning Team Show: March 8, 2019 (Friday)

Heading in to the Time Change Weekend on the WSGW Friday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

REMINDER! Daylight Saving Time Begins This Weekend!

Before you go to bed Saturday night, or officially at 2am Sunday, Turn Clocks Ahead One Hour!

Spring Forward and Fall Back

Also a Good Time to Change Batteries in Smoke Detectors and Carbon Dioxide Alarms

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat have a job offer for you, it’s “Eternal Employment” (runs 6:36)/////

Have you Entered the Contest Yet for a Chance to Win

Wake Up Song of the Day: Sly and the Family Stone “Everyday People“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, Sly and the Family Stone was Number One for 4 weeks, 50 years ago in 1969.

