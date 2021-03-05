      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: March 5, 2021 (Friday)

Charlie Rood
Mar 5, 2021 @ 7:54am

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

Perhaps the digit “6” for a temperature on Tuesday,  March 9?   It appears the last 60+ temperature we had was November 20.

 

 

 

Programming Reminders on WSGW

 

Tomorrow, Saturday, March 6, it’s the debut of the “Saturday Farm Show in Review” with Terry Henne.

It’s a half-hour review of information and interviews from the week, plus weather and more, starting after 5:30am news.

 

 

On Monday, March 8, on the WSGW Morning Team Show

Special announcements about future programming on WSGW, including what will be heard from Noon-3pm, following the passing of Rush Limbaugh

AND, after the news at 10am on the Art Lewis Show, a conversation with a host from the program

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     A story from California about a reporter being robbed leads to a few incidents Dave Maurer experienced in his career (runs 4:16)…

 

 

Update on the Escaped Kangaroo Story from earlier this week…

Escaped kangaroo captured after two days on the loose in Alabama

 

 

 

You can Win the $1000 Gift Certificate to Use at the Business of Your Choice in the Mid-Michigan Home Improvement Contest

Contest Presented by:   Northeastern Paint Home Decorating Center

 

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Eddie Rabbit “I Love a Rainy Night“.   It’s the Friday Flashback Song!   We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform.   Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform.   On this date, 40 years ago in 1981, Eddie was Number One for Two Weeks!

