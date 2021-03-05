WSGW Morning Team Show: March 5, 2021 (Friday)
It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Perhaps the digit “6” for a temperature on Tuesday, March 9? It appears the last 60+ temperature we had was November 20.
Programming Reminders on WSGW
Tomorrow, Saturday, March 6, it’s the debut of the “Saturday Farm Show in Review” with Terry Henne.
It’s a half-hour review of information and interviews from the week, plus weather and more, starting after 5:30am news.
On Monday, March 8, on the WSGW Morning Team Show
Special announcements about future programming on WSGW, including what will be heard from Noon-3pm, following the passing of Rush Limbaugh
AND, after the news at 10am on the Art Lewis Show, a conversation with a host from the program
***************************************************************
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: A story from California about a reporter being robbed leads to a few incidents Dave Maurer experienced in his career (runs 4:16)…
***************************************************************
***************************************************************
Update on the Escaped Kangaroo Story from earlier this week…
***************************************************************
You can Win the $1000 Gift Certificate to Use at the Business of Your Choice in the Mid-Michigan Home Improvement Contest
Contest Presented by: Northeastern Paint Home Decorating Center
****************************************************************
*****************************************************************
Wake Up Song of the Day: Eddie Rabbit “I Love a Rainy Night“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, 40 years ago in 1981, Eddie was Number One for Two Weeks!