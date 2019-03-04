WSGW Morning Team Show: March 4, 2019

On the only day of the year it’s a complete sentence, we all March Fourth together on the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

*******************************************************************

Tonight, a brand new program debuts on WSGW 790am: “Our American Stories” with host, Lee Habeeb

The show is described as an innovation in the audio sphere. No politics, no opinions, just stories. We tell a story and the audience tells us their stories — LIVE, with raw emotional power. Daily bringing the campfire scene to your ears.

Program will air Monday-Friday, 9-10pm, when not interrupted by sports. However, when sports are on-air, the show will still be heard online

*******************************************************************

Reminder that tomorrow is Fat Tuesday!

Once again, the WSGW Morning Team Show will be LIVE at Krzysiaks House Family Restaurant for the Fat Tuesday fun of Paczki and Polka Music. Terry Henne will help bring the flavor of Fat Tuesday at Krzysiaks to You on Your Radio and OnLine starting at 5:30am.

*******************************************************************

Red Wings legend, Ted Lindsay, dead at age 93

Miss Lulu, wife of Tigers Broadcasting Legend, Ernie Harwell, has passed away at age 99

Charlie, Dave, and Pat talk about Ted and Miss Lulu (runs 6:28…..)

*******************************************************************

Charlie, Dave, and Pat talk about Michigan Basketball and the win against Maryland on Sunday with the “Ugly” Iggy Brazdeikis (runs 2:39)…..

*******************************************************************

She buys a lottery ticket for the first time ever and…..

March 1 (UPI) — An 83-year-old Delaware woman decided to buy a lottery ticket for the first time in her life and ended up winning a $40,000 jackpot. The woman told Delaware Lottery officials she had never bought a lottery ticket before when a Limited Instant Game ticket caught her eye at Cheswold News and Tobacco. “I decided to take a chance and give it a try,” the woman said. Her beginner’s luck turned out to be fruitful, as she won a $40,000 prize. “I am so shocked,” the winner said. “The machine [scanner] lit up and said I won. I still can’t believe it!” The winner said she hasn’t yet decided what to do with her unexpected winnings.

*******************************************************************

*******************************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Survivor “Eye of the Tiger”. Bassist Stephan Ellis dead age 69.

