      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: March 31, 2022 (Friday)

Charlie Rood
Mar 31, 2022 @ 4:42am

It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

 

Brand New Rocket Grab Plus Deal for You…..

JBMARKET

 

 

 

 

 

It’s the “World’s First Plant-Friendly Hotel experience”

Kentucky hotel invites guests to bring their houseplants for the stay

Photo courtesy of VisitLEX

 

*************************************************************

Plan Now to Join the Fun on April 16!!!

*************************************************************

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

logo

“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Three Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Home Sleep and in the Lab Sleep Studies

If You’re Waiting Months for an Appointment, Sound Asleep Lab can schedule You within One to Two Weeks

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

Call:   989 – 792 – 2792

****************************************************************

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:

 

 

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms:    [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page

 

 

Popular Posts
Fire Destroys Freeland Commercial Building
Five Arrested in Federal Drug Case
Kochville Township Crash Kills Two
Bay County Second Highest for State Treasury's Adult-Use Marijuana Payments
Man Convicted as Juvenile in 1997 Saginaw Karen King Homicide Resentenced to Life
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On