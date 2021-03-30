      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: March 30, 2021 (Tuesday)

Charlie Rood
Mar 30, 2021 @ 7:28am
It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     As Opening Day of Baseball is Thursday, baseball is also opening itself up to less restrictive COVID protocols (7:00)…..

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     We think it’s interesting, some of the music trending on iTunes, as blasts from the past seem popular these days (runs 8:19)…..

 

 

 

YOU Have the Chance to WIN a Daily Cash Prize of $1000

 

 

 

 

A Swarm of Bees Turn Car Into A Bee Hive

 

 

What was the meaning of this Tweet sent by the U.S. Strategic Command:   “;l;;gmlxzssaw”

 

 

 

CONGRATULATIONS

Jillian Springborn of St. Charles

Winner of the WSGW Mid-Michigan Home Improvement Contest presented by Northeastern Paint Home Decorating Center

Jillian chose to use her $1000 Gift Certificate at Wohlfeil’s Ace Hardware, 5818 State Street, Saginaw Township

Thanks to All Listeners Playing the Contest

Thanks to All Businesses Participating, Including:

Members First Credit Union
Premier Kitchen and Bath Gallery
Roofmaxx
Jay’s Furniture and Mattress Barn
A+ Plumbing
Midland Furniture Garage
United Financial Credit Union
Bay Landscaping
Delta Door Sales
Begick’s Nursery and Garden Center
Haertel Heating and Cooling
Maple Hill Nursery
Vassar Building Center
Wohlfeil’s Ace Hardware
Thumb Bank and Trust
M & R Garage Doors and Openers
Remer Plumbing, Heating, and Air Conditioning
Premiere Concrete Admixtures
Crane’s L & M Appliance
Northeastern Paint Home Decorating Center

Wake Up Song of the Day:    The Moody Blues “Nights in White Satin“.   Graeme Edge is 80 today.

 

