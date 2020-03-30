WSGW Morning Team Show: March 30, 2020 (Monday)
It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Hopefully at some point in 2020, WSGW will be Your Home for Tigers Baseball for a 53rd Consecutive Year
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: This was supposed to the Detroit Tigers Home Opening Day, and while it isn’t, we try to have fun with some highlights from a few past opening days (runs 8:56)…..
Check out how Joey Gallo of the Texas Rangers is keeping his hitting skills sharp… in his high rise glass prominent apartment!
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Perhaps this online site, instok.org, will be helpful when trying to find products on store shelves
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: Pat explains why “Generation X” was made for this moment of living in isolation, especially when compared to “Baby Boomers” (runs 3:35)…..
Kid Rock, in his alter ego of Bobby Shazam, has released a new song, “Quarantine”
Using Dye so People will not Die
Another way technology is being used to help battle coronavirus…..
KIRKSVILLE, Missouri (AP) – A Missouri student and teacher are using 3D printing to supply health care facilities in the area with face shields amid the coronavirus outbreak.
A.T. Still University has recruited senior Caleb Flaim and Kirksville Area Technical Center engineering instructor Rich Chapman to help keep equipment stocked at Northeast Regional Medical Center and Kirksville Family Medicine.
The Kirksville Daily Express reports that the project started after university officials saw stories across the world about supply shortages due to the pandemic. Flaim and Chapman are printing face shields to be worn over the N95 masks that health care workers usually wear.
Wake Up Song of the Day: Joe Diffie “Home“. Joe died yesterday at age 61.