      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: March 3, 2022 (Thursday)

Charlie Rood
Mar 3, 2022 @ 4:16am

It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

 

HALF OFF One Year Adult Membership

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

****************************************************************

 

 

 

Man Steals Crossbow by Stuffing Down His Pants  (video)

A man walks with a crossbow that he is then caught stealing. (Brevard County Sheriff&#39;s Office)

(PHOTO:   Brevard County Sheriff’s Office)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

****************************************************************

 

 

 

Your Chance to Win a $1000 Gift Certificate to a Participating Business

 Mid-Michigan Home Improvement Contest presented by HBA of Saginaw Home and Garden Show

 

 

 

****************************************************************

 

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

logo

“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Three Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Home Sleep and in the Lab Sleep Studies

If You’re Waiting Months for an Appointment, Sound Asleep Lab can schedule You within One to Two Weeks

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

Call:   989 – 792 – 2792

****************************************************************

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:    Jennifer Warnes and Joe Cocker “Up Where We Belong”.   Jennifer is 75 today.

 

 

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms:    [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page

Popular Posts
Bay County Man Wins Big After Playing Michigan Lottery Game
Bar Fire Causes Extensive Damage
Bay City Commissioner Announces State Senate Run
Delta #2 in Michigan for Associates Degrees
McLaren Hospitals Offer Wait-At-Home ER Check-In
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On