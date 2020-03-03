WSGW Morning Team Show: March 3, 2020 (Tuesday)
The WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant
The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders
The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area
Have You Seen the Amazing Pictures Posted on the WSGW Facebook Page
The photography captured in the window of the WSGW NewsRoom by Kathy Woods Booth
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: A few thoughts on the Palace of Auburn Hills being torn down (runs 5:37)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Charlie presents his “Census Song” to encourage all Americans to be counted in the 2020 census (runs 8:40)…..
A Vigil College Students Everywhere Would Appreciate
*****************************************************************
And the Top Ten Selling Musicians of 2019 are…..
LONDON (AP) – Taylor Swift was the best-selling musician in the world last year.
The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry, which tracks music on a global scale, says Swift outsold all other artists worldwide last year, mostly on the strength of her “Lover” album. Swift also was the best-selling musician in the world in 2014.
In second place is Swift’s pal, Ed Sheeran. Post Malone is in third, followed by Billie Eilish, and Queen. Rounding out the top ten are Ariana Grande, BTS, Drake, Lady Gaga, and The Beatles.
A Daughter Calls 911 when Her Parents Shut Off Cell Phone, but the Daughter is How Old?!?!
*****************************************************************
Wake Up Song of the Day: The Hooters “And We Danced“. Guitarist Jeff Lilley is 66.