WSGW Morning Team Show: March 29, 2021 (Monday)
It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
TODAY Begins a Second Week of Your chance to Win a Daily Cash Prize of $1000
***************************************************************
CONGRATULATIONS
Jillian Springborn of St. Charles
Winner of the WSGW Mid-Michigan Home Improvement Contest presented by Northeastern Paint Home Decorating Center
Jillian chose to use her $1000 Gift Certificate at Wohlfeil’s Ace Hardware, 5818 State Street, Saginaw Township
Thanks to All Listeners Playing the Contest
Thanks to All Businesses Participating, Including:
Members First Credit Union
Premier Kitchen and Bath Gallery
Roofmaxx
Jay’s Furniture and Mattress Barn
A+ Plumbing
Midland Furniture Garage
United Financial Credit Union
Bay Landscaping
Delta Door Sales
Begick’s Nursery and Garden Center
Haertel Heating and Cooling
Maple Hill Nursery
Vassar Building Center
Wohlfeil’s Ace Hardware
Thumb Bank and Trust
M & R Garage Doors and Openers
Remer Plumbing, Heating, and Air Conditioning
Premiere Concrete Admixtures
Crane’s L & M Appliance
Northeastern Paint Home Decorating Center
***************************************************************
Man’s Best Friend, or in this case, Woman’s Best Friend, is a Hero when the owner of the dog suffers a seizure
***************************************************************
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant
The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders
The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area
*****************************************************************