WSGW Morning Team Show: March 28, 2019 (Thursday)

It’s Opening Day on the WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

Opening Day Coverage, 3:40pm on 790 NewsRadio WSGW, with Dan Dickerson and Jim Price

Jordan Zimmerman will start

Charlie and Pat, as the picture indicates, are ready for Opening Day

Track the Tigers All Season Long on 790 NewsRadio WSGW

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat say you can’t start the 2019 baseball season until you remember the 2018 baseball season, as we play our seasonal highlights (runs 9:25)…..

After the 7:30 news, it’s Saginaw Spirit Playoff Hockey talk with Voice of Spirit Hockey, Joey Battaino, as the Spirit go for a series sweep tonight at Sarnia (runs 9:55)…..

After the 8:30 news, Charlie, Dave, Pat, and Art have 2019 Tigers Predictions (runs 5:29)…..

2019 Baseball Stuff

There’s not a single active player left from the 20th century. The Elias Sports Bureau says Adrian Beltre and Bartolo Colon were the last. And with all 30 teams set to play Thursday, this year MLB becomes the first of the four major sports without someone still around who played in the 1900s.

The complete game is nearly completely gone from baseball. Shutouts are vanishing, too. Go back to 1978, and there were more than 1,000 complete games in the majors. In 2018, though, there were only 42, the lowest total in the sport’s history, and just 19 of those were shutouts, the fewest since the 1870s. Roughly every other game featured a starter who went the distance 40 years ago, whereas about one in every 55 games did last season. Last year, no one threw more than two complete games. No one delivered more than one shutout.

It’s a musical instrument, not a weapon, although if not played properly, much like bagpipes, perhaps it could be a weapon…..

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Police in Australia set off a panic when they locked down a Melbourne train station after a street entertainer’s instrument was mistaken for a rifle. Commuters described panic at Melbourne’s Flagstaff Station when police in body armor carrying assault rifles stopped a train on Thursday during morning rush hour. Police say a passenger reported busker Will Austin behaving suspiciously on a train as he performed breathing exercises in preparation for playing his indigenous didgeridoo wind instrument, which he carried in a bag mistakenly described to police as a rifle case. Austin says he was stopped by police after he got off the train at the station. Police say no firearm was found and the train was allowed to proceed.

She’s concerned about “Potato Skins” while she seems to need a “thicker skin”…..

NEW YORK (Reuters) – It is acceptable to sell French fries that are not made in France, but a new lawsuit says it is not acceptable to sell potato skin snack chips that are not made from potato skins. A New York City woman on Wednesday sued TGI Fridays, in a proposed class action claiming that the company, known for its restaurants, misleads consumers by selling “Potato Skins” snacks that contain potato flakes and potato starch, but no skins. The lawsuit by Solange Troncoso said the Idaho Potato Commission and others inside and outside the industry have associated potato skins with healthy eating since they started appearing on restaurant menus a half-century ago. It said TGI Fridays’ misleading packaging for its bacon ranch, cheddar and bacon, and sour cream and onion potato skins snacks defrauded Troncoso and other consumers into purchasing an “inferior product,” either by mistake or at a “full” price. “The presence of potato skins imparts a further value in the eyes of reasonable consumers,” according to the complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, which seeks unspecified damages. Troncoso said she sued after paying $1.99 last June for a bag of TGI Fridays Sour Cream & Onion Potato Skins at a convenience store in the borough of the Bronx, where she lives. TGI Fridays did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The private equity firm Sentinel Capital Partners became majority owner of the Carrollton, Texas-based company in 2014. In a Feb. 2017 Eater article cited in the complaint, Richard Melman, chairman of Chicago-based restaurant company Lettuce Entertain You, said he began serving potato skins in 1971 after his brother read how sailors ate them to stave off illness. A spokeswoman for Melman declined to comment. The case is Troncoso v TGI Friday’s Inc, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 19-02735.

Wake Up Song of the Day: John Fogerty “Centerfield“. For Opening Day…..

