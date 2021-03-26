      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: March 26, 2021 (Friday)

Charlie Rood
Mar 26, 2021 @ 6:02am

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

TODAY, FRIDAY, MARCH 26, IS DEADLINE DAY TO ENTER

You can Win the $1000 Gift Certificate to Use at the Business of Your Choice in the Mid-Michigan Home Improvement Contest

Contest Presented by:   Northeastern Paint Home Decorating Center

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

Man Gets Final Paycheck in 90,000 Pennies

Some of the coins which were dumped on Mr Flaten&#39;s driveway. Pic: Associated Press

 

 

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

Your chance to win a Daily Cash Prize of $1000

 

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

*****************************************************************

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     REO Speedwagon “Keep On Loving You“.   It’s the Friday Flashback Song!   We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform.   Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform.   On this date, 40 years ago in 1981, REO Speedwagon was Number One for One Week!

 

 

