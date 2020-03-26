WSGW Morning Team Show: March 26, 2020 (Thursday)
The WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
******************************************************************
BRAND NEW RocketGrabPlus Launch for YOU! Five AMAZING deals from Blossom Spa and Boutique in Saginaw! When you get back to getting back, you will want to be pampered. Five great opportunities for vouchers that are good until March 2021! Get these deals before the deals run out or time runs out!
60 minute massage at Blossom Spa for only $30
One Shellac for $15 from Blossom Spa!
6 sessions in the E-900 facial machine for $192.50 at Blossoms Spa in Saginaw
One body scrub for $25 at Blossoms Spa
One Spa Facial for $35 from Blossom Spa!
******************************************************************
This is the FINAL WEEK to Enter! Deadline is March 27! You can enter more than once! Good Luck!
******************************************************************
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant
The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders
The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area
*****************************************************************
Wake Up Song of the Day: Aerosmith “Sweet Emotion“. Steven Tyler is 72 today.