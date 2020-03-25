WSGW Morning Team Show: March 25, 2020 (Wednesday)

It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
BRAND NEW WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..
WSGW OnLine Poll: Coronavirus – State Restrictions
*****************************************************************
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: The Senate reached a stimulus agreement just before 1am this morning, not that we know much at this time (runs 4:07)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: People are getting out and about as they can under the new state restrictions, though Charlie not coaching baseball even though the weather is nice enough to play, but at least Pat Johnston found his tomato soup (runs 3:37)…..
Italian Priest Accidentally Live Streams Mass with Facebook Filters Active
WSGW “Open for Business” – List of Restaurants and other Locations Open for You
******************************************************************
A Village in Austria is getting some Unwanted Attention Because of its Name
This is the FINAL WEEK to Enter! Deadline is March 27! You can enter more than once! Good Luck!
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant
The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders
The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area
Wake Up Song of the Day: Nine Inch Nails “We’re In This Together“. Drummer Bill Riefli, who played with many bands, but never really joined any, died of cancer at age 59.
Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: charlie@wsgw.com
Click to like WSGW on Facebook
Click to Return to The Morning Team Page