Governor Signs “Stay Home, Stay Safe” Executive Order for Michigan

WSGW Morning Team Show: March 25, 2020 (Wednesday)

Charlie Rood
Mar 25, 2020 @ 5:01am

It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     The Senate reached a stimulus agreement just before 1am this morning, not that we know much at this time (runs 4:07)…..

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     People are getting out and about as they can under the new state restrictions, though Charlie not coaching baseball even though the weather is nice enough to play, but at least Pat Johnston found his tomato soup (runs 3:37)…..

 

 

 

Italian Priest Accidentally Live Streams Mass with Facebook Filters Active

Italian priest accidentally live streams mass with Facebook filters active

 

 

WSGW “Open for Business” – List of Restaurants and other Locations Open for You

 

 

A Village in Austria is getting some Unwanted Attention Because of its Name

Ecotourism is the main source of revenue for the village of Sankt Corona, at the foot of the Austrian Alps

 

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:   Nine Inch Nails “We’re In This Together“.   Drummer Bill Riefli, who played with many bands, but never really joined any, died of cancer at age 59.

 

 

