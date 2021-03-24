WSGW Morning Team Show: March 24, 2021
It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU….. Opening Day is next Thursday, April 1!
WSGW OnLine Poll: Detroit Tigers Baseball 2021
***************************************************************
National Recording Registry Class of 2021:
1. “St. Louis Tinfoil” — Thomas Edison (1878)
2. “Nikolina” — Hjalmar Peterson (1917) (single)
3. “Smyrneikos Balos” — Marika Papagika (1928) (single)
4. “When the Saints Go Marching In” — Louis Armstrong (1938) (single)
5. Christmas Eve Broadcast — FDR & Winston Churchill (Dec. 24, 1941)
6. “The Guiding Light” — Nov. 22, 1945
7. “Odetta Sings Ballads and Blues” — Odetta (1957) (album)
8. “Lord, Keep Me Day by Day” — Albertina Walker and the Caravans (1959) (single)
9. Roger Maris hits his 61st home run (October 1, 1961)
10. “Aida” — Leontyne Price, et.al. (1962) (album)
11. “Once a Day” — Connie Smith (1964) (single)
12. “Born Under a Bad Sign” — Albert King (1967) (album)
13. “Free to Be…You & Me” — Marlo Thomas and Friends (1972) (album)
14. “The Harder They Come” — Jimmy Cliff (1972) (album)
15. “Lady Marmalade” — Labelle (1974) (single)
16. “Late for the Sky” — Jackson Browne (1974) (album)
17. “Bright Size Life” — Pat Metheny (1976) (album)
18. “The Rainbow Connection” — Kermit the Frog (1979) (single)
19. “Celebration” — Kool & the Gang (1980) (single)
20. “Richard Strauss: Four Last Songs” — Jessye Norman (1983) (album)
21. “Rhythm Nation 1814” — Janet Jackson (1989) (album)
22. “Partners” — Flaco Jiménez (1992) (album)
23. “Over the Rainbow / What A Wonderful World” — Israel Kamakawiwo’ole (1993) (single)
24. “Illmatic” — Nas (1994) (album)
25. “This American Life: The Giant Pool of Money” (May 9, 2008)
Your chance to win a Daily Cash Prize of $1000
***************************************************************
The Sign has Been Wrong for 50 Years, Why Change it Now!
NEW YORK (AP) – People have gone on social media to note signs on the Staten Island Expressway pointing to Goethals Bridge have the “o” and “e” transposed. State transportation officials say the mistake will be fixed by the contractor that did the signs.
It isn’t the first time that’s happened in New York. For more than 50 years, the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge was spelled incorrectly, with just one “z.“ It took an act of the state legislature to get that fixed and those signs are just now being replaced.
***************************************************************
You can Win the $1000 Gift Certificate to Use at the Business of Your Choice in the Mid-Michigan Home Improvement Contest
Contest Presented by: Northeastern Paint Home Decorating Center
DEADLINE TO ENTER: This Friday, March 26
***************************************************************
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant
The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders
The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area
*****************************************************************
Wake Up Song of the Day: Chaka Khan “I Feel For You“. She is 68 today.