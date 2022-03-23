WSGW Morning Team Show: March 23, 2022 (Wednesday)

It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: The Tigers and Pitcher Spender Turnbull are involved in what could be an interesting salary arbitration case (runs 5:50)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: Michigan Senate passes legislation to ban Red Light Cameras (runs 6:53)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: Linda Ronstadt to receive a special honor from her hometown (runs 2:44)…..
March 16 (UPI) — A man visiting Florida spent the night in what he thought was an Airbnb only to discover the next morning that he had slept in the wrong house.
Paul Drecksler, who traveled to Miami to officiate a friend’s wedding, said he arrived at what he thought was his Airbnb at 2 a.m.
“I had accidentally got the address wrong going from the Airbnb app into the Google maps; the address became the house right next door,” Drecksler told WSVN-TV.
Drecksler said everything appeared to be in order at the home, which had been left unlocked.
“In the bedroom, the bed was made and ready to go, and there were two clean folded towels waiting for me,” Drecksler said.
The traveler said he was confused when there was a knock at the door in the morning.
“The next morning, I get woken up by a knock on the door. I was surprised the guy even knocked on his own door. He goes, ‘Hey, can I help you? This is my house,’ and I’m like, ‘Um, no, this is an Airbnb that I rented.’ He goes, ‘No, this is my house,'” Drecksler said.
Drecksler soon discovered his actual Airbnb was the home next door. He said the man who woke him up was very understanding.
“He could have come in shooting or could have called the police or a combination of both,” he said in an Instagram video. “Obviously a number of bad things could have happened. The way he reacted was so accommodating to the mistake. It was definitely the best possible outcome that could have occurred.”
Drecksler, a regular traveler, said he will make sure to triple-check his Airbnb addresses from now on.
“I’ve stayed in hundreds of Airbnbs, and never had this happen before,” Drecksler said.
Wake Up Song of the Day: The Nixons “Sister“. Drummer John Humphrey is 52.
